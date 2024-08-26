Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has become a global phenomenon. For a token that emerged with limited utility, its current state has stunned many top Layer-1 and 2 protocols, as SHIB is ranked the 13th largest digital currency today. SHIB is also accepted by many merchants worldwide, adding a major utility to its existence.

Advertisement

The Next Step: The DAO Governance

Despite its growth thus far, the community needs more say in the development of Shiba Inu. According to the project’s marketing lead, Lucie, this will change with the upcoming DAO Governance.

This is the true pathway to the protocol’s decentralization moves, where every SHIB holder will have a say in its plans. According to Lucie, two unique councils will be in charge of Shiba Inu’s affairs when the DAO Governance is implemented. These include the Charity Council and the Culture & Heritage Council, respectively.

The Charity Council will manage the community's humanitarian projects, while the Culture & Heritage Council will maintain Shiba Inu's ethos. This DAO Governance initiative will add massive value to SHIB, helping the protocol expand its stance as a community-driven project.

While the timeline for the official launch of the SHIB DAO Governance remains unknown, the prospects have sent the community into a frenzy.

Shiba Inu Set To Do More

Shiba Inu has maintained a positive developmental track since the start of the year. Recently, it launched a burn portal to help automatically reduce the supply of SHIB. This deflationary infrastructure came just after the Shibarium hard fork launched months back.

The protocol's goal is to fully transition from its meme stage into a project as diverse as any Layer 1 or 2 project. Ultimately, the impact might be felt in its token valuation, which, as of now, is changing hands for $0.00001495, down marginally by 0.86% in 24 hours.