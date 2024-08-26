    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step'

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu to become fully decentralized protocol through DAO
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 8:20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Launch DAO Governance as 'Next Step'
    Since its launch in 2020, Shiba Inu has become a global phenomenon. For a token that emerged with limited utility, its current state has stunned many top Layer-1 and 2 protocols, as SHIB is ranked the 13th largest digital currency today. SHIB is also accepted by many merchants worldwide, adding a major utility to its existence.

    The Next Step: The DAO Governance

    Despite its growth thus far, the community needs more say in the development of Shiba Inu. According to the project’s marketing lead, Lucie, this will change with the upcoming DAO Governance.

    This is the true pathway to the protocol’s decentralization moves, where every SHIB holder will have a say in its plans. According to Lucie, two unique councils will be in charge of Shiba Inu’s affairs when the DAO Governance is implemented. These include the Charity Council and the Culture & Heritage Council, respectively.

    The Charity Council will manage the community's humanitarian projects, while the Culture & Heritage Council will maintain Shiba Inu's ethos. This DAO Governance initiative will add massive value to SHIB, helping the protocol expand its stance as a community-driven project.

    While the timeline for the official launch of the SHIB DAO Governance remains unknown, the prospects have sent the community into a frenzy.

    Shiba Inu Set To Do More

    Shiba Inu has maintained a positive developmental track since the start of the year. Recently, it launched a burn portal to help automatically reduce the supply of SHIB. This deflationary infrastructure came just after the Shibarium hard fork launched months back.

    The protocol's goal is to fully transition from its meme stage into a project as diverse as any Layer 1 or 2 project. Ultimately, the impact might be felt in its token valuation, which, as of now, is changing hands for $0.00001495, down marginally by 0.86% in 24 hours.

