    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Almost 2 Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Whale activity picked up on Shiba Inu as big investors moved almost two trillion SHIB during sudden market dip
    Wed, 4/09/2024 - 15:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Almost 2 Trillion in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    There has been some unusual activity behind the scenes of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (SHIB), over the past 24 hours. 

    IntoTheBlock data indicates a significant increase in whale activity, with the Shiba Inu token experiencing a more than 282.8% spike in large transaction volume over the past 24 hours. This has led to a total of 1.97 trillion SHIB in large transactions of at least $100,000. In terms of money, the figure reached $25.81 million yesterday.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    All in all, there were 45 of these big transactions, which means that the average volume transacted by a Shiba Inu whale in the last 24 hours was 43.77 billion SHIB — or about $574,700. This is five times higher than usual, which could signal that major players are jumping into the Shiba Inu market.

    Why now?

    It is fair to ask this question, and the Shiba Inu price chart, which has developed in a rather unexpected way over the past 24 hours, can partially provide answers. 

    Yesterday, against the background of a sharp collapse of the crypto market, the SHIB price lost 5.99% of its opening price. As a result, quotes of the meme cryptocurrency reached a bottom not seen since the beginning of August at $0.0000124. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    However, this dip was quickly bought back and, as a result, the price of the Shiba Inu token returned to the level of $0.000013. It can be assumed that the very surge of large transactions occurred at the moment of this very dip and further buyback.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

