Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fans Buzzing Over PlayStation's New Game Featuring Their Favorite Dog

Shiba Inu community abuzz with excitement following PlayStation's recent announcement about its new game, 'Humanity'

Shiba Inu's community is buzzing with excitement following an announcement made by PlayStation, the popular gaming console maker. While the announcement had nothing to do with SHIB, the mere mention of the Shiba Inu dog breed was enough to ignite enthusiasm among the SHIB community.

PlayStation announced that the game will launch in May and will be available on PS VR2.

In "Humanity," the player takes on the role of a Shiba Inu who wakes up in a world where humanity has lost its soul, intellect and willpower.

The player's goal is to guide lost souls through trials to pillars of light, all while avoiding conflict with the "Others."

The gameplay involves issuing commands to the followers through woofs, which they follow blindly.

The trials consist of a series of fiendish puzzles and obstacles that require deep thought or sharp reflexes, and often a combination of both.

The game includes battles on a massive scale as the story progresses, and players can create and share their own original stages using the in-game Stage Creator.

The announcement has caused a stir in the Shiba Inu community, with many wondering if this is a sign of a potential partnership with SHIB or Shibarium, a much-anticipated Layer 2 solution.

Shiba Inu fans have been sharing their excitement, with one user, Xanders Shib, stating, "Very interesting. Woof!" Another user, Nanang Airdrop, asked if the announcement was related to the SHIB token.

It is worth noting that PlayStation did not mention the SHIB cryptocurrency or Shibarium in its announcement.

However, the mere mention of the Shiba Inu breed has sparked interest in the crypto community.

In late 2022, Shiba Inu developers launched their own game, called Shiba Eternity. The collectible card game became available worldwide in early October on both Android and iOS devices.

Initially launched in Australia and Vietnam, Shiba Eternity is the most complex collectible card game to date, allowing users to choose among 10,000 Shiboshi heroes and 500 collectible cards, among other things.