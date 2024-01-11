Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erases Another Zero

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has once again erased a zero from its price
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 7:15
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant stride by erasing another zero from its trading value. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency has witnessed a notable surge in its price, now standing at $0.00001003. This represents a 5.7% increase over the last 24 hours. 

What "erasing a zero" means for SHIB

The concept of "erasing a zero" in the Shiba Inu community, particularly during the massive 2021 bull run, became a symbolic and celebratory milestone. 

This phrase refers to the price of SHIB dropping a decimal place while climbing in value, essentially moving the decimal point one place to the right. 

During the 2021 surge, SHIB was frequently "erasing zeros," a phenomenon that galvanized its community. Each occurrence was not just a numerical change but a representation of the cryptocurrency's growth in market value and investor interest. 

For the SHIB community, erasing a zero symbolizes breaking barriers, achieving new heights in market capitalization, and gaining wider recognition in the crypto space. 

This term, therefore, transcends its literal meaning. It is a rallying cry for the community's optimism.

Crypto market in the green

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a widespread upturn, with most digital assets flashing green. This positive trend is largely attributed to the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a move that has been anticipated by investors for years. This approval has injected a fresh wave of optimism into the market, buoying the prices of various cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu.

Kusama's big plans

Shytoshi Kusama, a key figure in the Shiba Inu community, has outlined ambitious plans for the token's future. In a series of tweets, Kusama emphasized the development of a "network state" and the integration of SHIB into the broader internet infrastructure. 

This plan includes the introduction of SHIB name tokens. This move is seen as a significant step towards bridging the gap between the traditional internet and the burgeoning world of Web 3.0.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

