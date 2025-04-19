Binance's CZ Comments on Exchange's Metrics Growth: 'Just Posting on X'

Advertisement

Despite pessimism captivating cryptocurrency markets, Binance (BNB), the largest cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, demonstrates prominent growth in a number of major indicators. The exchange's ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao dropped an ironic comment on his role.

"Just posting on X": CZ comments on Binance's metrics surging

Binance (BNB), world's largest exchange by trading volume and user count, registered a massive upsurge in some business metrics, community enthusiast @Berit1p pointed out on X. Namely, its DEX volume reached $2.1 billion in equivalent in seven days.

Since @cz_binance return, BNB Chain has shown strong growth:



- Stablecoin market cap increased by $2B



- $100M liquidity program launched



- DEX volume reached $2.1B over 7 days



- Q1 revenue hit $170M



Legend for reasons 🫡 — 🔸BΞRIT🔸 (@Berit1p) April 18, 2025

Exchange-related stablecoin market cap increased by $2 billion since the ex-CEO and founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao returned to business, the community member noted. Besides that, the exchange supercharges trading activity with a $100 million liquidity program.

Despite the disappointing performance of crypto markets, Binance (BNB) is closing Q1, 2025, with $170 million in net revenue.

Binance's CZ commented on the calculation with a bit of irony:

I didn't do anything. Just posting on X

As covered by U.Today previously, Binance's (BNB) founder Changpeng Zhao passed the reigns to Richard Teng, former head of Binance Singapore. Teng was appointed Binance CEO in November 2023.

Since the appointment of the new CEO, Changpeng Zhao focused on investing, educational and community initiatives in the crypto segment, observing YZi Labs (ex. Binance Labs) VC arm and the Giggle Academy platform.

BNB price: Staying strong amid apathetic market

Also, he advises emerging economies on cryptocurrency and blockchain. On April 7, ex-CEO of Binance became Pakistan's crypto advisor, U.Today reported.

BNB, the core native cryptocurrency of Binance (BNB) and Binance-linked blockchain BSC, shows solid strength amid the tough market situation of the past weeks.

In the last three days, the BNB price added over 3%. Compared to the all-time high reached Dec. 4, 2024, at about $793, the BNB price only lost 25%, which is one of the best indicators for large-caps.