Advertisement
AD

Ripple CEO Celebrates SEC Approval

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse applauds the SEC's approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs, viewing it as a pivotal moment for the legitimization of crypto as an asset class
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 5:39
Ripple CEO Celebrates SEC Approval
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a major milestone for the industry.

This move has been met with enthusiastic response from key industry figures, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who hailed the decision as a monumental step towards the legitimization of cryptocurrencies as an asset class. "The significance of this moment cannot be overstated," he said

A new era for crypto investing 

The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs, including notable trusts is poised to transform the investment landscape. 

These ETFs provide a more accessible route for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin by bypassing the complexities and risks associated with direct ownership of the cryptocurrency

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed optimism that this development would act as a catalyst for increased institutional investment and adoption. 

Related
Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed

He anticipates a shift in focus from speculative trading to broader, real-world applications of cryptocurrency, further solidifying its position as a legitimate asset class.

As reported by U.Today, Steve McClurg, co-founder of Valkyrie Funds, hinted at the likelihood of Ethereum and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) being approved following the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs. McClurg believes the market is ready for such products.

Shattering records 

The newly approved ETFs are entering a competitive and potentially lucrative market. Bloomberg Intelligence reports that BlackRock’s US spot Bitcoin ETF may set a new record with a predicted $2 billion in assets on its first trading day. 

These funds are expected to attract substantial interest, with projections estimating as much as $4 billion in assets on the first day and the potential to amass $50 billion within two years. 

#Ripple News #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Shows Unexpectedly Painful Performance
2024/01/11 06:02
XRP Shows Unexpectedly Painful Performance
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed
2024/01/11 06:02
Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
2024/01/11 06:02
Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CEO Celebrates SEC Approval
XRP Shows Unexpectedly Painful Performance
Breaking: SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, BTC Price Unfazed
Show all