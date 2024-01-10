Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow

Advertisement

After years of anticipation, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are finally coming.

According to official Cboe notifications, a suite of Bitcoin ETFs is poised to begin trading on Jan. 11. This event will mark a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency industry.

Getting ready

Prior to the official trading date, all nine new ETFs have already been listed with their Designated Electronic Securities (DES) pages on the Bloomberg Terminal. This shows readiness for investor access.

The listing includes a range of ETFs such as the Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) and the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL), among others, all of which will be accessible to investors through the Cboe trading platform.

The confirmation of the SEC's approval is expected to come through after the close of today's trading session.

Despite the buzz surrounding these new investment vehicles, the price of Bitcoin remains unsurprisingly steady. The top cryptocurrency is trading at $46,297 at press time.

A long journey

Bitcoin ETFs have been a topic of intense speculation and anticipation since the Winklevoss twins first proposed over a decade ago. The journey to this point has been fraught with regulatory challenges and skepticism from financial watchdogs. The primary concerns have centered around market volatility, liquidity, and potential manipulation. Over the years, numerous applications for Bitcoin ETFs were met with rejection or prolonged scrutiny

The approval of these Bitcoin ETFs is expected to have far-reaching implications for both investors and the broader cryptocurrency market.

For investors, particularly those uncomfortable with the technical aspects of purchasing and storing Bitcoin, these ETFs offer a more familiar, regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin's price movements. Additionally, the entry of these funds into the market could attract institutional investors, potentially increasing liquidity and stability in Bitcoin's valuation.