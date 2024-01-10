Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A slew of spot Bitcoin ETFs is expected to start trading on Thursday
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 19:55
Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

After years of anticipation, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are finally coming. 

According to official Cboe notifications, a suite of Bitcoin ETFs is poised to begin trading on Jan. 11. This event will mark a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency industry. 

Getting ready  

Prior to the official trading date, all nine new ETFs have already been listed with their Designated Electronic Securities (DES) pages on the Bloomberg Terminal. This shows readiness for investor access.

The listing includes a range of ETFs such as the Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) and the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL), among others, all of which will be accessible to investors through the Cboe trading platform.

Related
Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback

The confirmation of the SEC's approval is expected to come through after the close of today's trading session.

Despite the buzz surrounding these new investment vehicles, the price of Bitcoin remains unsurprisingly steady. The top cryptocurrency is trading at $46,297 at press time. 

A long journey  

Bitcoin ETFs have been a topic of intense speculation and anticipation since the Winklevoss twins first proposed over a decade ago. The journey to this point has been fraught with regulatory challenges and skepticism from financial watchdogs. The primary concerns have centered around market volatility, liquidity, and potential manipulation. Over the years, numerous applications for Bitcoin ETFs were met with rejection or prolonged scrutiny

The approval of these Bitcoin ETFs is expected to have far-reaching implications for both investors and the broader cryptocurrency market. 

For investors, particularly those uncomfortable with the technical aspects of purchasing and storing Bitcoin, these ETFs offer a more familiar, regulated way to gain exposure to Bitcoin's price movements. Additionally, the entry of these funds into the market could attract institutional investors, potentially increasing liquidity and stability in Bitcoin's valuation. 

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10
2024/01/10 20:15
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback
2024/01/10 20:15
Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra (LUNA) Issues Important Notice to NFT Projects: Details
2024/01/10 20:15
Terra (LUNA) Issues Important Notice to NFT Projects: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETFs Launching Tomorrow
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, SOL and DOGE Price Analysis for January 10
Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback
Show all