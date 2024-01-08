Advertisement
AD

Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Important member of Shiba Inu team has suggested reason not only for SHIB plunge but for whole cryptocurrency market dropping now
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 12:42
Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's social media marketing lead, who refers to herself as Lucie, has issued a warning to the SHIB community and also provided a likely explanation for the meme coin’s recent weekly plunge by more than 20%.

In the meantime, a new SHIB whale has acquired an astounding amount of these meme coins.

Lucie warns Shiba Inu community

Lucie has warned the SHIB army to be cautious when trading digital currencies, saying that the cryptocurrency market has turned into a roller coaster now. The main reason for the market going red heavily at the moment, she believes, is the big news of the Bitcoin spot ETF approval by the SEC regulator, expected to be announced on Jan. 10.

Traders at the moment are trying to guess whether the SEC will indeed approve the new Bitcoin-based product, which will allow billions of U.S. dollars to inflow the cryptocurrency market and promises lavish earnings for ETF providers, or whether it will suspend it until a later date this year.

Last week, Jihan Wu’s company Matrixport published an article that shook the whole cryptocurrency market. Matrixport analysts expect that the regulator is unlikely to approve the dozen Bitcoin spot ETF filings for various reasons, including political ones. This pushed Bitcoin down around 7%, making it lose the $45,000 level and approximately $3,000. Major and minor altcoins followed the leading cryptocurrency immediately.

Shiba Inu, the second largest meme-based cryptocurrency, in particular, lost 20.37%, dropping to the $0.00000867 level earlier today. By now, it has gained 4.37%. On the very day of the publication of the article, SHIB plunged more than 14%.

However, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, James Seyffart, expects the SEC to give the green light to all 11 Bitcoin spot ETF issuers on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with merely two days to go before that day arrives.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Issues AI Tweet as He Explains How He Earned His Wealth

New whale grabs half-trillion SHIB

Earlier today, according to a recent tweet by the @lookonchain blockchain sleuth, a fresh whale purchased a mind-blowing 546.34 billion Shiba Inu from the Binance exchange, doing it within the last hour.

The withdrawal was made in two massive transactions — 400,000,000 and 136,342,102,182 SHIB; together they were worth almost $5 million.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
2024/01/08 13:35
Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
2024/01/08 13:04
Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Ledger (XRPL) Just Made History With This Metric
2024/01/08 12:40
XRP Ledger (XRPL) Just Made History With This Metric
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

COCA and Wirex Unveil World's First MPC Wallet with Non-Custodial Debit Card
Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Cardano up 100% in Trading Volume as ADA Price Eyes Recovery
Three Major Cardano (ADA) On-Chain Metrics Flash Green
Major SHIB Warning Made by Shiba Inu Rep as Price Plummets 20% Weekly
Show all