Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has achieved new milestones with its latest endeavor, Sheboshis.

Dubai-based crypto exchange CoinW announced the initial listing of Sheboshis Feb. 23. Trading began on the day of the announcement, while deposits and withdrawals for SHEB are expected to open Feb. 24 at 6 a.m. UTC.

The Shiba Inu team took to the X platform to celebrate the milestone, stating that Sheboshi is getting its first exchange listing less than a day after it sold out. Praising Sheboshis and the SHIB army, it says, "Nobody can resist Sheboshi." The listing of Sheboshis on Coin W expands their reach and exposure and, hence, remains a notable milestone.

Sheboshis, which debuted Feb. 20, 2024, received a rousing reception from the SHIB community, known as the SHIB army, who expressed enthusiasm and support for the experimental project.

Utilizing the DN-404/ERC-404 standard, Sheboshis marks a move into hybrid tokens and merges the best of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to introduce liquidity and fractional ownership in the NFT space.

The claim of Sheboshis was divided into three phases: The first phase was reserved for the original Shiboshi NFT holders, who could claim a free Sheboshi for each Shiboshi they owned. The second phase was open to LEASH token holders, who could mint one Sheboshi for 0.05 Ether (ETH). The third phase was supposed to be for the public mint.

Surprisingly, the remaining portion of Sheboshis sold out within minutes of the second phase.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie shared the development on the X/Twitter platform, stating that the Sheboshis tokens were minted out in three to five minutes.

In a big positive, the official Sheboshis X account announced the face reveal for Sheboshis, the female counterpart to Shiboshis, urging users to check OpenSea and refresh the metadata.