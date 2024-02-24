Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dog coin Shiba Inu achieves new milestones in latest ecosystem endeavor
Sat, 24/02/2024 - 11:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has achieved new milestones with its latest endeavor, Sheboshis.

Advertisement

Dubai-based crypto exchange CoinW announced the initial listing of Sheboshis Feb. 23. Trading began on the day of the announcement, while deposits and withdrawals for SHEB are expected to open Feb. 24 at 6 a.m. UTC.

The Shiba Inu team took to the X platform to celebrate the milestone, stating that Sheboshi is getting its first exchange listing less than a day after it sold out. Praising Sheboshis and the SHIB army, it says, "Nobody can resist Sheboshi." The listing of Sheboshis on Coin W expands their reach and exposure and, hence, remains a notable milestone.

Sheboshis, which debuted Feb. 20, 2024, received a rousing reception from the SHIB community, known as the SHIB army, who expressed enthusiasm and support for the experimental project.

Utilizing the DN-404/ERC-404 standard, Sheboshis marks a move into hybrid tokens and merges the best of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to introduce liquidity and fractional ownership in the NFT space.

Related
Shibarium’s Key Integration Redefines L2 Landscape for Shiba Inu

The claim of Sheboshis was divided into three phases: The first phase was reserved for the original Shiboshi NFT holders, who could claim a free Sheboshi for each Shiboshi they owned. The second phase was open to LEASH token holders, who could mint one Sheboshi for 0.05 Ether (ETH). The third phase was supposed to be for the public mint.

Surprisingly, the remaining portion of Sheboshis sold out within minutes of the second phase.

Shiba Inu team member Lucie shared the development on the X/Twitter platform, stating that the Sheboshis tokens were minted out in three to five minutes.

In a big positive, the official Sheboshis X account announced the face reveal for Sheboshis, the female counterpart to Shiboshis, urging users to check OpenSea and refresh the metadata.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
2024/02/24 10:57
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
2024/02/24 10:57
Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Uniswap (UNI) Soars 76% as Price Hits Multi-Year High, Reason Uncovered
2024/02/24 10:57
Uniswap (UNI) Soars 76% as Price Hits Multi-Year High, Reason Uncovered
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
Uniswap (UNI) Soars 76% as Price Hits Multi-Year High, Reason Uncovered
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Ignites SHIB Army With New Bullish Tweet
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals His Possible Actions Should Bitcoin Crash
Is Shiba Inu Getting Ready for Death Cross? Critical Cardano Breakdown, Next Bitcoin (BTC) Support Level Revealed
Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage
Shiba Budz (BUDZ) Novel Meme Coin Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in Late February as Majors Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remain in Tops
Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Break Record With $50 Billion Trading Volume
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 23
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 23
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Celebrates New Milestones With Listings: Details
Binance Witnesses Massive XRP Withdrawal: Buy Dip?
Here's What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Was Saying About Ripple
Show all