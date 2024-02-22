Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB, BONE, LEASH holders alerted as bad actors seek to take advantage of historic Shiba Inu moment
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 10:47
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu recently announced the debut of Sheboshis, ushering in a new era for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Advertisement

Sheboshis' adoption of the DN404 standard signals a shift toward hybrid tokens that guarantee uniqueness and shared ownership. These tokens combine the advantages of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to bring liquidity and fractional ownership to the NFT sector.

As new members of the Shiboshi family, SHEboshis are a free claimable token/NFT for Shiboshi holders.

Related
Shib Official Issues Crucial Warning as Shiba Inu Community Expects Big Debut

Given the palpable excitement that surrounded Sheboshis' debut, some bad actors sought to take advantage of this historic Shiba Inu moment to dupe unsuspecting users.

According to ShibArmy Scam Alerts, an official Twitter account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting Shiba Inu users, some scammers have created fake Sheboshi accounts with the intent of stealing funds or private information from unsuspecting users.

In a new tweet, ShibArmy scam alert @Susbarium has flagged one such scam account that claims to be affiliated with Sheboshis and is sharing phishing links.

Given this, Susbarium raised awareness about the legitimate SHEboshis account, which is verified on X with a blue tick and is associated with the SHIB token, having the Shiba Inu logo right beside the blue tick.

In this light, the Shiba Inu community is urged to exercise caution in their dealings and to always verify before clicking on any links. They should also remember that they do not need to approve anything; hence, they should not click on links in direct messages or posts from suspicious accounts.

Related
Shiba Inu Faces Gargantuan 615 Trillion SHIB Barrier on Road to 200% Spike

In a new tweet, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, reminds the community of the three phases involved in Sheboshis' claim.

Phase 1 is the free claim for Shiboshi holders, who only need to pay gas fees, and it lasts for 48 hours. The second phase is exclusive to LEASH holders, with a minting price of 0.05 ETH and a 24-hour duration. The third phase is the public mint for 0.05 ETH until the collection sells out.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum Foundation Releases Important Announcement
2024/02/22 10:44
Ethereum Foundation Releases Important Announcement
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 on Upcoming Stocks and Gold Crash: Max Keiser
2024/02/22 10:44
Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 on Upcoming Stocks and Gold Crash: Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 8,511% as Bulls Push for Price Rebound
2024/02/22 10:44
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Soars 8,511% as Bulls Push for Price Rebound
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release
Ethereum Foundation Releases Important Announcement
Bitcoin to Hit $500,000 on Upcoming Stocks and Gold Crash: Max Keiser
Show all