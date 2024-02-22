Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Crucial Warning Amid New Release

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu recently announced the debut of Sheboshis, ushering in a new era for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Sheboshis' adoption of the DN404 standard signals a shift toward hybrid tokens that guarantee uniqueness and shared ownership. These tokens combine the advantages of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards to bring liquidity and fractional ownership to the NFT sector.

Warning: Another scam account claiming to be associated with #Sheboshis is posting phishing links. Please exercise caution and verify before clicking on any links. You do not need to approve anything, so do not click on links in direct messages or posts from suspicious accounts.… pic.twitter.com/qjKNFCgQkY — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) February 22, 2024

As new members of the Shiboshi family, SHEboshis are a free claimable token/NFT for Shiboshi holders.

Given the palpable excitement that surrounded Sheboshis' debut, some bad actors sought to take advantage of this historic Shiba Inu moment to dupe unsuspecting users.

According to ShibArmy Scam Alerts, an official Twitter account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting Shiba Inu users, some scammers have created fake Sheboshi accounts with the intent of stealing funds or private information from unsuspecting users.

In a new tweet, ShibArmy scam alert @Susbarium has flagged one such scam account that claims to be affiliated with Sheboshis and is sharing phishing links.

Given this, Susbarium raised awareness about the legitimate SHEboshis account, which is verified on X with a blue tick and is associated with the SHIB token, having the Shiba Inu logo right beside the blue tick.

In this light, the Shiba Inu community is urged to exercise caution in their dealings and to always verify before clicking on any links. They should also remember that they do not need to approve anything; hence, they should not click on links in direct messages or posts from suspicious accounts.

In a new tweet, Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, reminds the community of the three phases involved in Sheboshis' claim.

Phase 1 is the free claim for Shiboshi holders, who only need to pay gas fees, and it lasts for 48 hours. The second phase is exclusive to LEASH holders, with a minting price of 0.05 ETH and a 24-hour duration. The third phase is the public mint for 0.05 ETH until the collection sells out.