    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 6,223% as Price Recovers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu starts week with epic SHIB burn rate surge
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 9:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 6,223% as Price Recovers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader digital currency ecosystem has increased the combined market cap to $3.09 trillion, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) joining the rally. The revival in the price of the meme coin coincides with a mega uptick in its burn rate. At the time of writing, data from Shibburn pegs the burn rate at 6,223% in the past 24 hours, with 290,321 SHIB torched.

    Shiba Inu and push for new ATH

    Amid this ongoing bull cycle, many meme coins have retested their all-time highs (ATHs). However, Shiba Inu is lagging in this metric, as it is still down by more than 71% from its previous high of $0.00008845.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 23% Breakout as Golden Cross Develops
    Sun, 11/17/2024 - 14:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 23% Breakout as Golden Cross Develops
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, the current trend in the price of Shiba Inu may push it toward breaking history this bull run. The burn rate surge indicates sustained community commitment to the project. Currently, the total amount of SHIB burnt is pegged at 410,737,812,707,584 SHIB. This leaves a total of 583,766,910,600,543 SHIB in circulation.

    Many analysts have suggested that adequately shrinking the current supply remains a significant condition for the Shiba Inu price to hit a higher level. Thus far, the burn rate has consistently shrunk, with the Shibarium burn portal contributing to the boost.

    SHIB price boost

    Shiba Inu remains among the most profitable meme coins and altcoins this past year. Despite the untold damages done by the crypto winter pushing down the token's price, an impressive recovery year-to-date (YTD) has been seen.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet — Big Partnership Coming?
    Sat, 11/16/2024 - 08:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet — Big Partnership Coming?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    At the time of writing, the price of Shiba Inu has jumped by 3.41% in the past 24 hours to $0.00002535. The token has jumped by more than 31% in the past month, with its cumulative YTD growth at 144%.

    The constant ecosystem push stems from key product updates from the lead developers, a trend that has kept the community motivated. While SHIB remains the second-largest meme coin, it arguably has one of the most diverse utilities for fueling demand.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 8:54
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 18, 2024 - 8:05
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With 1,712,099% Profit
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LAOS Network Lists Token; Forges Partnership with Sequence to Bring Scalable Free-2-Play Gaming to Web3
    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 6,223% as Price Recovers
    Dogecoin (DOGE) to Exceed $1 and Claim Title 'King of Crypto,' Says Top Analyst
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Stuns Bitstamp With 1,712,099% Profit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD