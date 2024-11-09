    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,323% as Price Tackles Key Resistance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu torching millions of tokens amid price boom
    Sat, 9/11/2024 - 13:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,323% as Price Tackles Key Resistance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded a spike in burn rate as the meZXcoin battles to breach key price resistance levels. In the last 24 hours, the burn rate has skyrocketed by a staggering 1,323%.

    SHIB price surge amid high burn rate

    According to Shibburn, 34,912,694 SHIB were sent to dead wallets. This move highlights the community’s effort to support the ecosystem's price stabilization and maintenance of a bullish run. This key metric functions as a deflationary indicator within the SHIB ecosystem.

    Related
    From 6.3 Trillion to 2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    Fri, 11/08/2024 - 08:31
    From 6.3 Trillion to 2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This has pushed Shiba Inu’s total incinerated tokens to 410,737,190,695,584 SHIB. Despite the staggering amount sent to dead wallets, 583,626,103,611,906 SHIB remain in circulating supply. This suggests that many deflationary measures still need to be taken to reduce tokens in circulation further.

    Article image
    SHIB Burn Chart Via Shibburn

    Reducing the token supply increases the value of the meme coin. As of this writing, the SHIB market price has climbed by 2.86% to $0.00001945. This represents a significant rise, as market volatility caused the meme coin to drop as low as $0.00001850 before rebounding.

    The burn effort appears to have positively impacted SHIB’s price as the token momentarily traded at $0.00001965 before seeing a slight drop.

    Experts project that if the community sustains the deflationary measure, SHIB could breach the $0.000020 resistance level, which would put the token in a position to hit an all-time high.

    Trading volume and investor sentiment remain crucial

    As reported earlier by U.Today, SHIB recently achieved a 30-day high with projections for greater levels. This optimism lies in investors’ interest in the meme coin’s recent performance as bullish sentiments sweep the broader cryptocurrency market.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 14:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Analysts, however, pointed out that for SHIB to maintain an upward trajectory, it must sustain its trading volume. As of this writing, SHIB’s market volume has registered an uptick of 21.88% to $630.49 million.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 13:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Crucial Bull Run Phase: Prediction by Investor Ari Paul
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Nov 9, 2024 - 13:15
    Peter Brandt Warns Ethereum (ETH) Bulls as Price Skyrockets Past $3,000
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    LBank's First Launchpool: Join Cellula (CELA) and Earn Rewards with No Staking Required!
    Brazilian YouTuber Launches Meme Token in wake of $100m $MOTHER Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 1,323% as Price Tackles Key Resistance
    Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Crucial Bull Run Phase: Prediction by Investor Ari Paul
    Peter Brandt Warns Ethereum (ETH) Bulls as Price Skyrockets Past $3,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD