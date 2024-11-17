Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 23% Breakout as Golden Cross Develops

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be on the verge of a major breakout as suggested by a number of important patterns on its chart. After rallying more than 71.5% since the beginning of the month to peak at $0.00003, the SHIB price further retraced 20% downward, where it seems to have found a local bottom around $0.000024. Such a correction can be considered healthy, considering the performance of the meme token in the first two weeks of November.

Now it is a crossroads — where can the SHIB price go next? One of the options seems to be a repeated hike to $0.00003, which could mean a 23% increase in the token's price in the coming week. Such a development is partly hinted at by the fact that the SHIB price was bought back below the 0.618 Fibonacci zone, which confirms the bullish momentum in the asset within such corrections.

In addition, a golden cross is now developing on the daily chart of the Shiba Inu token, which is a "once in a year" event. As U.Today has repeatedly written, the previous daily golden cross in SHIB took the token price by 450% between December 2023 and March 2024, where it found its top at $0.0000457.

Advertisement

The main vision for SHIB , however, remains to reach its all-time high equal to $0.00009 right now. To get the Shiba Inu token there, the price will have to go 264% up from its current levels, which means reaching the nearly $40 billion market capitalization mark again as it once did in 2021.

Whether this is possible in the current economic environment is a big question, but the Shiba Inu token has already proven its ability to grow by tens of percent per week right now.