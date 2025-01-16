Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Massive Accumulation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Thankfully, large support zone is just below current price level
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 12:57
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Massive Accumulation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu continues to show a mixed picture, to say the least. Even though its price action is still largely unchanged, on-chain data indicates significant accumulation activity at a crucial level, indicating possible future movements. In comparison to other assets, SHIB is underperforming at its current price of $0.00002226 and is having difficulty maintaining upward momentum.

    Advertisement

    The asset seems to lack the volume or market sentiment required to break through a significant resistance level located just above the current price level. The market has, however, discovered a huge accumulation zone in the price range of $0.000021 to $0.000022, where over 64 trillion SHIB tokens are concentrated and held by roughly 30,800 addresses. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This level is a reliable area of support and may be crucial in deciding SHIB's future course. A total of 35% and 62% of SHIB addresses are currently in the money, which means they bought the asset at a lower price than it is now trading at, according to on-chain data. Nonetheless, a noteworthy 63% are still out of the money, indicating hesitancy on the part of traders. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here's Twist
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Breakout Opens $100,000, Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Reversal Pattern Here, Solana (SOL) Bounces Off: But What's Next?

    Related
    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 08:06
    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Given that many investors are still underwater and hesitant to reinvest, this imbalance may be the cause of SHIB's continuous lack of momentum in price performance. Going forward, more volatility might be triggered by a retest of the $0.000022 range. A recovery scenario toward $0.000024 or higher becomes conceivable if SHIB can maintain accumulation at this level, which could rekindle investor interest. 

    A decline toward the $0.000021 level, on the other hand, could deter additional accumulation and send the asset into a bearish phase, if this crucial support zone is not held. SHIB's capacity to sustain a strong accumulation zone underscores its potential for a recovery even in the face of its present stagnation.

    A price breakout or additional consolidation may result from this accumulation depending on the state of the market as a whole and the asset's capacity to recover bullish momentum.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 11:46
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 104%, Here's Surprising Twist
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 11:13
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Awaits 64 Trillion Level: Massive Accumulation
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 104%, Here's Surprising Twist
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD