Advertisement
AD

    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Litecoin ETF buzz is gaining more traction
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 8:06
    A
    A
    A
    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Litecoin, the "silver" to Bitcoin's "gold," is likely to be next in line to get its spot ETF in the US.

    Advertisement

    Canary Capital Group, a firm created by co-founder of Valkyrie Funds Steven McClurg, recently amended its S-1 filing for its ETF.

    This might indicate that the SEC is leading toward approving such a product. However, nothing is certain for now.  

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here’s Twist
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Bitcoin (BTC): This Breakout Opens $100,000, Major Dogecoin (DOGE) Reversal Pattern Here, Solana (SOL) Bounces Off: But What's Next?
    Bitcoin Tops $100K. Are Bulls Out of the Woods?

    Related
    JPMorgan: XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 17:41
    JPMorgan: XRP ETF Might Attract $8 Billion
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    "We had heard chatter that the Litecoin S-1 had gotten comments back from SEC. This looks to confirm that which bodes well for our prediction that Litecoin is most likely to be the next coin approved," Balchunas said. 

    The LTC price is up by more than 17% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Litecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 7:54
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here’s Twist
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 6:05
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    FUNTICO Announces Exclusive VIP Launch Party for $TICO Token in Dubai
    GamingTECH Awards 2025: Nominations Deadline Extended Amid High Demand
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $250,000 This Year, Here’s Twist
    Ripple CEO Says SEC's Opening Brief Is 'Definition of Insanity'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD