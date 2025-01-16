Top Expert: Litecoin ETF Is Next in Line

According to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, Litecoin, the "silver" to Bitcoin's "gold," is likely to be next in line to get its spot ETF in the US.
Canary Capital Group, a firm created by co-founder of Valkyrie Funds Steven McClurg, recently amended its S-1 filing for its ETF.
This might indicate that the SEC is leading toward approving such a product. However, nothing is certain for now.
"We had heard chatter that the Litecoin S-1 had gotten comments back from SEC. This looks to confirm that which bodes well for our prediction that Litecoin is most likely to be the next coin approved," Balchunas said.
The LTC price is up by more than 17% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.
