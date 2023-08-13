Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Lead Meme Coin Surge, Decoupling From Bitcoin

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 09:42
Alex Dovbnya
Meme-inspired cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have exhibited notable growth
In recent crypto market movements, meme-inspired digital currencies, particularly Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), have witnessed significant price ascensions.

Over the last four hours, these popular "meme coins" have shown an unexpected divergence from Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader altcoin market.

A report by Santiment indicates this pattern is rare, with the data insights provider suggesting potential historical signals behind such a trend.

The broader cryptocurrency market has exhibited mixed performance during the same time frame. Bitcoin, the dominant cryptocurrency, maintains a stable price of around $29,300, with minimal fluctuations in the past week.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest by market capitalization, has seen a slight increase, with its price pegged at $1,849.

DOGE Co-Founder Slams Bitcoin Maxis as 'Mentally Ill Group of Insecure Losers'

Among meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) stands out, registering a nearly 10% rise over the past seven days despite recent hourly declines.

The latest trend provides fodder for both sides of the crypto debate. Optimists view the meme coin surge as proof of the diverse growth avenues within the digital currency landscape, suggesting that not all coins move in tandem with market giants like Bitcoin. Conversely, skeptics argue that such volatile spikes, especially in meme-based tokens, signify the speculative nature of the crypto market and underscore the need for investor caution.

Notably, the meme coin rally came after Bitcoin's volatility dropped to historical lows, with the largest cryptocurrency struggling to move past the $30,000 mark.

