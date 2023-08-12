DOGE Co-Founder Slams Bitcoin Maxis as 'Mentally Ill Group of Insecure Losers'

Billy Markus, who founded DOGE together with Jackson Palmer as a fun pastime and a side project in 2013, has shared his take on the way Bitcoiners are "preaching" BTC on crypto Twitter and called them "the literal worst at marketing."

Markus commented on a video by BTC maximalist Robert Breedlove interviewing Jason Lowery, in which the latter praises Bitcoin, calling it "not a coin but the future of warfare," "future of security" and "future of people securing their data." He also casually criticized Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg as the new "god kings."

Billy Markus mocked Bitcoin maxis' methods of trying to win over new people into Bitcoin, saying that what they say is "Come join our clearly mentally ill group of insecure losers!"

man bitcoiners are the literal worst at marketing



"come join our clearly mentally ill group of insecure losers!" — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 12, 2023

Bitcoin maximalists are known for their superior attitude towards everything else in the crypto market except BTC, as they keep calling all altcoins "s-coins." Some of them, especially Max Keiser, urges the SEC to shut down major crypto exchanges as casinos and declare all altcoins as securities. Basically, that is what the SEC and Gary Gensler are doing now.

Markus and Palmer are the creators of the first ever meme cryptocurrency, which was basically a joke on Bitcoin and based on Bitcoin code and the proof-of-work consensus algorithm.

Still, they claim they did it for fun. In January last year, Markus stated that he and Palmer earned hardly any money on DOGE. But he stated that new meme coins are being created to earn on them deliberately.

Still, Markus does not plan to build "Dogecoin 2.0" or any other new digital currency. According to his earlier tweet, "something wacky" must happen to make him go back to Dogecoin and become an active part of its current team.