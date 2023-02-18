Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan David Gokhshtein Says His Meme Tokens 'Coming Back to Life'

Sat, 02/18/2023 - 09:31
Yuri Molchan
Crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein says prices of meme coins he holds have begun moving
Founder of Gokhshtein Media, crypto enthusiast David Gokhshtein has taken to his Twitter handle to share the news about the dog-themed cryptocurrencies he holds.

He joyfully tweeted that his "meme coins are coming back to life."

Gokhshtein bets on meme coins

In his earlier manifold tweets, Gokhshtein said that he holds bags of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). This week, he also mentioned a DOGE shoot-off Floki Inu (FLOKI), which at one point demonstrated a staggering rise of over 90%.

On Jan. 15, the man tweeted that he was loading up on SHIB, when the meme coin was trading in the $0.00001039 zone.

Gokhshtein believes that the main role of meme coins is that they can attract a large number of new retail buyers to the crypto market and drive them toward the flagship crypto Bitcoin in particular.

Dogecoin has demonstrated a rise of slightly under 2% in the past 24 hours and weekly growth of 7.75%. Shiba Inu has gone up a mild 1.29% since Friday, rising 5.19% over the past seven days.

This week, DOGE experienced a jump of over 9%, thanks to Elon Musk as it has often happened in the past. Musk tweeted that he had found a new "Twitter CEO," posting a photoshopped picture of his Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. This also pushed the FLOKI price way up.

