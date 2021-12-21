Shiba Inu Now Supported by NiceHash's Exchange

British Virgin Islands-headquartered crypto company NiceHash has announced that the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is now available on its cryptocurrency exchange, according to a Dec. 21 announcement.   

NiceHash, which was founded by two university students from Slovenia, started operating as a hash power marketplace in 2014. It quickly gained traction because of its unique business model. The company suffered a $64 million hack in 2017 that was later tied to the infamous Lazarus hacking group from North Korea.  

Avalanche (AVAX) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Soars 10%
In May 2019, NiceHash diversified its business operations by launching a crypto trading platform called NiceX.  

The crypto exchange currently supports more than 60 cryptocurrencies and 80 trading pairs.  

Last week, Shiba Inu was also listed by Bit2Me, the largest exchange in Spain.

Bitstamp, Europe’s top crypto trading platform, will add SHIB in 2022.

