Shiba Inu Listed by Spain's Biggest Crypto Exchange

Spanish cryptocurrency Bit2Me has announced that it now supports Shiba Inu , the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year.



This comes seven months after it added support for Dogecoin, the first meme cryptocurrency.



Founded back in 2014, Bit2Me remains the number one exchange in Spain, experiencing 1,200% annual growth.



In September, the trading platform launched B2M, an Ethereum-based native token, and ended up raising $23.9 million (20 million euros) with its initial coin offering. Notably, it took less than three minutes to collect the above-mentioned sum. The token can be used to gain access to additional features and participate in governance decisions.



Baldomero Falcones, former chairman of payments behemoth Mastercard, joined Bit2Me as senior advisor in August to work on Bit2Me Card, a debit card for cryptocurrency payments. The hire was part of the company's push to extend its reach beyond Spain.

Gaining more footing in Europe