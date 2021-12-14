Shiba Inu Listed by Spain's Biggest Crypto Exchange

News
Tue, 12/14/2021 - 14:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu has been added by largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange
Shiba Inu Listed by Spain's Biggest Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Spanish cryptocurrency Bit2Me has announced that it now supports Shiba Inu, the best-performing cryptocurrency of the year.

This comes seven months after it added support for Dogecoin, the first meme cryptocurrency.

Founded back in 2014, Bit2Me remains the number one exchange in Spain, experiencing 1,200% annual growth.

In September, the trading platform launched B2M, an Ethereum-based native token, and ended up raising $23.9 million (20 million euros) with its initial coin offering. Notably, it took less than three minutes to collect the above-mentioned sum. The token can be used to gain access to additional features and participate in governance decisions.

Baldomero Falcones, former chairman of payments behemoth Mastercard, joined Bit2Me as senior advisor in August to work on Bit2Me Card, a debit card for cryptocurrency payments. The hire was part of the company's push to extend its reach beyond Spain.

Related
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Go Live on Major Indian Crypto Exchange

Gaining more footing in Europe

With the Bit2Me listing, Shiba Inu continues to strengthen its presence in Europe.

As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp, the largest European exchange, announced that it would add Shiba Inu on Dec. 8, but trading was then postponed due to technical difficulties.

In early November, Coinbase Pro allowed its customers to trade Shiba Inu against the British pound and the euro. It initially listed the coin in October after a multi-month delay.

Bitpanda, the Austrian crypto unicorn backed by billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, also made it possible to trade SHIB against the euro.

Kraken announced its much-anticipated listing in late November. Trading for both dollar- and euro-based fiat pairs kicked off on Nov. 30 to the great delight of the community.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, BNB, ADA, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for December 14
12/14/2021 - 16:26
BTC, BNB, ADA, AVAX and SOL Price Analysis for December 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shopify CEO Joins Ethereum Community with New Twitter Handle
12/14/2021 - 16:02
Shopify CEO Joins Ethereum Community with New Twitter Handle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Musk Named Person of the Year, SHIB More Popular Than XRP and ADA in Australia, 127.3 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/14/2021 - 15:33
Musk Named Person of the Year, SHIB More Popular Than XRP and ADA in Australia, 127.3 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina