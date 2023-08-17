Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Claims There's No Bridge Issue: 'Funds Are Safu'

Shiba Inu's latest blockchain layer, Shibarium, experienced an unprecedented surge in activity shortly after its launch, leading to technical challenges that have raised eyebrows in the cryptocurrency community, according to Shytoshi Kusama.

The lead behind Shiba Inu has come forward to address concerns, assuring users that their funds are secure and that the issues faced are primarily due to the overwhelming traffic.

Kusama explained that the technical difficulties were not inherent to Shibarium but were a result of the "MASSIVE influx of transactions and users" that coincided with the announcement of Shibarium's launch.

To put the scale of the traffic into perspective, Kusama highlighted that on their enterprise plan with analytics provider Alchemy, they are allocated 400 million compute units per month. However, within just 30 minutes of Shibarium's launch, they recorded over 160 million compute units. If this trend persisted, they would be looking at billions of compute units within a day, rivaling some of the most active L2 blockchains in existence.

This surge in activity was further evidenced by the deposit of 1,000 Ethereum (ETH) and 600,000 Bone into the new chain in a mere 15 minutes.

Kusama urged the community to be patient as their team collaborates with Unification and other partners to scale their infrastructure to accommodate the unexpected volume.

He also cautioned users against believing unfounded rumors and emphasized the importance of ensuring the authenticity of links related to Shibarium.

As reported by U.Today, social media lit up with allegedly fake screenshots of Kusama admitting that the launch was a failure after Shibarium faced some technical issues. The technical issues have also impacted SHIB's market value, with its price experiencing a decline.