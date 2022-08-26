Shiba Inu Knock-Off Trying to Capitalize on Elon Musk's Attention

Fri, 08/26/2022 - 20:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This dog coin desperately wants you to think that it is affiliated with Elon Musk
Milo Inu, one of the countless Shiba Inu copycats, has employed an unorthodox promotional strategy that involves Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

As noted by DogeDesigner, a prolific member of the Dogecoin community who goes by the handle @cb_doge, the centibillionaire recently liked a tweet from a Twitter account called “Musk World.”

Musk
Image by @cb_doge

After receiving much-coveted attention from Musk, the account changed its name to “MILO” and set the logo of the canine coin as its profile picture. The full rebrand came just hours after the controversial billionaire liked the tweet.

It is worth mentioning that Musk is not affiliated with the Milo Inu token in any way.

However, the project’s creators apparently intend to “save lives” together with Musk. The official Twitter profile of the BNB Chain-based coin attached a screenshot to showcase Musk’s like as a stamp of approval.

Related
Former SEC Chair Compares Crypto to Uber
Plenty of cryptocurrency projects are desperate for Musk’s attention since a single tweet or even a single like could an obscure token into the spotlight and cause a massive price spike. The billionaire’s replies are constantly flooded with a myriad of different cryptocurrency projects.   

Last July, BabyDoge, a little-known Dogecoin knock-off, became the talk of the town after Musk mentioned the name of the BNB Chain-based token. The project has since managed to generate a vibrant community and build a sprawling ecosystem.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

