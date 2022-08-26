Shiba Inu Knock-Off Trying to Capitalize on Elon Musk's Attention

This dog coin desperately wants you to think that it is affiliated with Elon Musk

Milo Inu, one of the countless Shiba Inu copycats, has employed an unorthodox promotional strategy that involves Tesla CEO Elon Musk.



As noted by DogeDesigner, a prolific member of the Dogecoin community who goes by the handle @cb_doge, the centibillionaire recently liked a tweet from a Twitter account called “Musk World.”

Image by @cb_doge

After receiving much-coveted attention from Musk, the account changed its name to “MILO” and set the logo of the canine coin as its profile picture. The full rebrand came just hours after the controversial billionaire liked the tweet.



It is worth mentioning that Musk is not affiliated with the Milo Inu token in any way.



However, the project’s creators apparently intend to “save lives” together with Musk. The official Twitter profile of the BNB Chain-based coin attached a screenshot to showcase Musk’s like as a stamp of approval.