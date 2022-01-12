Shiba Inu Goes Live on Mexico’s Largest Crypto Exchange

The second-biggest canine cryptocurrency is now available for trading on Bitso
Shiba Inu Goes Live on Mexico's Largest Crypto Exchange
Bitso, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico, has announced that Ethereum-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is now available for trading on its platform.

The exchange initially started teasing the listing in late December.

Overall, Bitso now supports trading for 16 cryptocurrencies, which include Compound (COMP), Axie Infinity (AXS), Chainlink (LINK) and others. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme cryptocurrency, is notably missing from the lineup.
 
Bitso became the first cryptocurrency unicorn in May 2021 after raising $250 million during its Series C funding round from such investors as venture capital firm Tiger Global and $48 billion hedge fund Coatue Management. It reached a valuation of $2.2 billion.

In November, the company formed a tie-up with crypto giant Circle to enable cross-border payments between Mexico and the U.S. as part of its Bitso Shift initiative. Bitso has also been a longtime partner of San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple.

Earlier this month, the Latin American crypto unicorn scored a three-year partnership with Brazilian professional football (soccer) club Sao Paulo FC.

As reported by U.Today, Mercado Bitcoin, the largest exchange in Brazil, added support for Shiba Inu in early December.

Earlier this week, the cryptocurrency was also added by the Indian cryptocurrency exchange Giottus.

The cryptocurrency is now available for trading on a slew of global exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and others.

Bitstamp, Europe’s premier cryptocurrency exchange, recently confirmed that it still intended to list SHIB in early 2022.

The Shiba Inu price is currently sitting at roughly $0.00002809 on major spot exchanges.

