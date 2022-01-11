IMF: Crypto Poses Contagion Risks

In its most recent report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies pose a systemic risk to global financial markets due to their high correlation with traditional assets.

Image by blogs.imf.org

Unprecedented monetary support from major central banks, which was meant to cushion the blow from the pandemic, is cited as the key reason behind the growing stronger association between cryptocurrencies and stock indexes.



The IMF notes that a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices could trigger spillover effects. Correlation between stocks and crypto tends to go up during periods of heightened market volatility.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin dipped below $40,000 for the first time since late September in tandem with stocks.



As of recently, Bitcoin has been trading in lockstep with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. According to data provided by Kaiko, the correlation coefficient reached 0.61, the highest level since July 2020.