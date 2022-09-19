Shiba Eternity Launched in Australia, XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, President Who Lost $56 Million in BTC Seeks Reelection: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend.

Long-awaited Shiba Inu game launched in Australia, fans say it would just make money on SHIB name

According to an official announcement by the Shiba Inu Twitter account, Shiba Eternity game has been successfully launched in Australia. The game will not have a burn feature, but, as stated in the SHIB lead dev’s tweet from Dec. 30, "There is a reason for that.” However, some members of the SHIB army opined that the game will hardly be useful due to the lack of the feature in question and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the SHIB brand. Earlier this year, users in Vietnam had the opportunity to participate in early testing of Shiba Eternity, and the game saw great popularity in the country.

XRP suddenly jumps 8%, here's striking thing about this latest price increase

On Saturday, Ripple-affiliated token XRP saw its price spiking by 10% while also outperforming the top 10 cryptocurrencies in gains. The day before, in a surprising move, XRP rose from a low of $0.321 to reach a high of $0.358. John Deaton, founder of CryptoLaw firm, noted a striking thing about the latest price increase. As XRP rose 10%, LBC, the native token of the LBRY blockchain, was up 11%, while Dragonchain's token, DRGN, was up 5%. As highlighted by Deaton in a recent tweet, all three assets are "implicated by the SEC."

President who lost $56 million in Bitcoin trading seeks reelection

Nayib Bukele , El Salvador president known for his unfortunate history of Bitcoin trading, is seeking reelection. His main campaign messages are implementing Bitcoin as a national currency and fighting crime. The president’s portfolio is currently at a massive loss; his average entry into BTC was at $51,000, while at the moment of writing the king crypto is trading at $19,323. In addition to unsuccessful Bitcoin trading, Bukele is also accountable for a failed experiment on Bitcoin adoption in the country. According to survey data, the majority of Salvadorians did not want to use a relatively complicated technology. However, under Bukele’s reign, El Salvador "lost" its place at the top of the list of the most homicides per capita, which makes his chances for reelection high.

Whopping 1.1 trillion SHIB sold by whales as they rush to get rid of Shiba, here’s why