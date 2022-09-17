Long-Awaited Shiba Inu Game Launched in Australia, Fans Say It Would Just Make Money on SHIB Name

Sat, 09/17/2022 - 11:57
article image
Yuri Molchan
A new SHIB-themed game has been released in Australia but some SHIB fans doubt that it is of any use to the network and community
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The official account of Shiba Inu token has made an announcement that a new SHIB-themed smartphone game has been released. It will not have a token burn feature.

Shiba Inu game finally launched

Shiba Eternity game has so far been launched on iOS, a further release on Android will follow, the tweet says.

The game was developed by the SHIB team headed by Shytoshi Kusama. It will not have a burn feature, but “there is a reason for that”, the lead dev stated in a tweet on December 30 last year.

SHIBgamekusama_009ouiyghre3234
Image via Twitter

The game will be partly focused on SHIB NFTs, although it is a collectable card game, and its narrative will span through the whole ecosystem of SHIB.

The game was successfully tested in Vietnam this August.

Some SHIB users in the comment thread, however, suggested that this game will hardly be useful unless it cannot burn SHIB tokens and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the brand of SHIB.

Bitcoin Becomes More Relevant as “Real Inflation” Hits 16%, not 7%: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author

SHIB can be used for payments to 90 million merchants via Mastercard

On Friday, SHIB Twitter account spread the word that Binance Argentina had added Shiba Inu to the list of cryptos available for payments via prepaid Binance Card made in collaboration with Mastercard payments giant.

Now, users in Argentina can use Shiba Inu, ADA and other digital currencies to make purchases from approximately 90 million merchants globally. They can also earn up to eight percent cash back on their purchases.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

