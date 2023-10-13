SHIB Team Issues Crucial Warning to Shiba Inu Army

Two members of the Shiba Inu team have issued important warning to SHIB community

The official marketing expert of the SHIB developer team, who calls herself Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform to warn the Shiba Inu army against falling for this massive scam that is threatening them.

Another member of the SHIB team, Vet Kusama, retweeted her post, addressing the SHIB army with the same warning on his personal page. "Please take this announcement into consideration!" he tweeted.

"Friendly reminder about TREAT"

Lucie made a friendly reminder about the TREAT token that belongs to the Shiba Inu ecosystem – it has not been launched yet, she stated once again. Therefore, she added, anyone who claims the opposite is either spreading false information or scamming the SHIB community.

In early September, Lucie made a similar warning as a wave of scammers who were offering a fake TREAT token to the SHIB community rose. Those con artists claimed that this Shiba Inu ecosystem reward token had been released and offered users a fake TREAT contract address, stealing their funds as some SHIB holders began connecting their wallets and using it.

Shibarium continues to reach new milestones

According to the recent update on the Shibariumscan explorer, the Layer-2 blockchain built for Shiba Inu and its ecosystem continues to evolve fast.

This week, the total number of performed transactions surpassed the 3,416,000 level. The overall count of minted blocks is well over the 1,100,000 mark at the time of this writing, with the number of connected wallets standing at 1,253,941.

Besides, as reported by U.Today earlier this week, Shibarium is showing a tremendous rise in new accounts and a surge in overall user interaction. In particular, the count of active Shibarium accounts has risen by more than 55%, with almost 800 accounts added on a daily basis.

The count of new accounts has spiked by more than 93, now surpassing 100. Since the start of the week, that marks a whopping 222% rise in this important metric.