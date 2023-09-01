Shiba Inu Team Member Issues Critical Update on TREAT

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Lucie, a Shiba Inu ecosystem official, issued a critical update on TREAT, a reward token planned for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

This comes amid an increase in the number of scammers peddling misinformation about the Shiba Inu ecosystem token's launch. These bad actors prey on unsuspecting investors by sharing fake contract addresses for a fake Treat token and stealing funds in the process.

In light of these events, Lucie has issued a warning to the Shiba Inu community, saying there has been no TREAT launch yet. She urges the SHIB community to beware of scammers who say otherwise.

🚨 WARNING: NO $TREAT LAUNCH YET !



Beware of scammers claiming otherwise. Stay safe and spread the word.



So, be smart, be vigilant, and don't let these scammers play you like a fiddle. Stay informed, stay cautious, and spread the word to protect your fellow crypto… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) September 1, 2023

Treat and SHI are forthcoming tokens in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While the Shiba Inu community eagerly awaits the launch of these tokens, it might be necessary to wait for official announcements.

Shiba Inu community members are also encouraged to follow official social media platforms for updates. They should be wary of social media impersonators who guide them to fake websites or imposters posing as the Shiba Inu team.

The Shiba Inu community should also be on the lookout for fraudulent giveaways that are in no way related to Shiba Inu itself.

Every crypto project has had its fair share of unscrupulous actors targeting the community. Due to this, the Shiba Inu team continues to bear the burden of enlightening the community on how to be safe.

As previously reported, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama called out a scammer on X (formerly Twitter) who falsely claimed that TREAT and SHI tokens had been released. Kusama emphasized that both tokens have not been launched in his response to the con artist's tweet.

The Tokens tab of the Shib.io website lists the three tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem as SHIB, BONE and LEASH. A fourth token was indicated on the website, but its details are obscured, indicating that there is not one at the moment.