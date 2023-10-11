Shiba Inu's Shibarium Eyes Explosive Activity Spike With New Accounts Flooding In

Shiba Inu's groundbreaking blockchain innovation, Shibarium, is making waves in the world of digital assets as it experiences a surge in user activity. Recent data from Shibariumscan has revealed an astonishing increase in the number of new accounts and overall user interaction on the Shiba Inu network.

In quantitative terms, the surge is nothing short of remarkable. In the past week, active Shibarium accounts have surged by a staggering 55.35%, now totaling a daily addition of 783 accounts. Even more astonishing is the surge in new account creations, which has catapulted to 93 per day and currently stands at 116, marking an astounding 222.22% increase since the start of the week. These statistics now place the total number of Shibarium accounts at a substantial 26,920.

No less important is the direct correlation between this surge in activity and an increase in transaction fees within Shibarium. These transaction fees, paid in BONE — an essential token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem — have seen a notable uptick due to the rising number of active accounts.

Good job, Shibarium

Shibarium, which was fully launched just last August, has performed exceptionally well, boasting impressive figures. The blockchain now boasts a formidable 1.254 million participating addresses, with more than three million successfully completed transactions and over one million blocks produced.

As Shibarium continues to gain momentum, SHIB enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on how the blockchain's progress will affect the Shiba Inu ecosystem and impact quotations of SHIB, BONE and other affiliated tokens.