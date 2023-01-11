SHIB Rival Floki Inu's (FLOKI) Official Website Released

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Floki Inu Twitter handle spreads the word about launching its website that educates the community on the FLOKI meme cryptocurrency and its ecosystem. Floki Inu is a popular meme coin, along with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and BabyDoge.

The website is a major advance in Floki conquering the cryptocurrency space. Aside from FLOKI updates, news, etc., it offers information on FLOKI merchandise, University of Floki, an NFT marketplace and collections of FLOKI-themed non-fungible tokens.

Floki website follows metaverse game release

Aside from that, it offers visitors a teaser trailer of "Valhalla" blockchain game, which was launched recently. As reported by U.Today, this is the first metaverse game powered by FLOKI meme token.

The turn-based combat game is meant to use Floki Inu as an in-game token to buy in-game items. It has not been determined yet, but the in-game token may be FLOKI, or users will be able to buy it with FLOKI. Besides, FLOKI will provide players with easier ways to succeed in the game. Therefore, Valhalla is expected to raise the utility of FLOKI and demand from it a great deal.

This way, FLOKI developers expect, a great amount of FLOKI will be poured by users into the game, thus removing them from the circulating supply, i.e., burning these coins.