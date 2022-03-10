SHIB Now Accepted by US Mattress Retailer, Letting Crypto Users Swap SHIB for a Good Night's Rest: Details

Thu, 03/10/2022 - 14:07
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu acceptance continues to grow as several companies now accept Shiba Inu as payment
SHIB Now Accepted by US Mattress Retailer, Letting Crypto Users Swap SHIB for a Good Night's Rest: Details
U.S. mattress store Beds to Go now accepts Shiba Inu for payments, thus, allowing crypto users to trade SHIB for a good night's sleep. As seen on its checkout page, the American mattress store announced it is open to receiving cryptocurrencies for payments via Coinbase.

Dating back more than 30 years, the Tennessee-based store also accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and HEX as payment.

Shiba Inu acceptance continues to grow as several companies now accept Shiba Inu for payment. As previously reported by U.Today, Australian Energy company 1st energy, SlingTV and SuperJeweler are among the several businesses accepting SHIB.

In early February, Bitexen, a Turkey-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of Shiba Inu alongside five other tokens on its platform. Now, with a massive following and presence in the industry, SHIB has decided to expand its presence. A recent tweet from the SHIB Army revealed that they met with the former economic minister of Turkey, Mustafa Elitaş, to increase SHIB adoption.

Shiba Inu token burn continues at a steady rate

As reported by Shibburn's official Twitter handle, ''In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 6,341,324 SHIB tokens burned and 6 transactions.''

The top 100 Shiba Inu holders have likewise increased their portfolios, as WhaleStats reports a 178.87% rise in the average SHIB balance of this category of investor. The average SHIB value of their portfolio has also grown by 180.48%. Both volume and active addresses have grown by 880% and 18.18% over the last 24 hours, demonstrating healthy metrics.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000228, down 6.10% in the last 24 hours per CoinMarketCap data.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

