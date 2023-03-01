SHIB Listed on This Japanese Exchange, BTC Shows 9 Signs of Bull Run Per Analyst, 300 Billion SHIB Dumped in 24 Hours by Voyager: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) now listed on this Japanese crypto exchange: details

Shiba Inu , one of the most popular meme coins in the crypto space, scored yet another listing. This time, SHIB was added by the Japanese subsidiary of San Francisco-based OKCoin, OkCoinJapan. The listing was a response to pressure from the SHIB community to add support for the token: after continuous requests from the meme token’s supporters, the exchange acceded and announced that it would enable SHIB trading on Feb. 28. Meanwhile, thanks to the SHIB’s numerous recent listings, its expansion is growing, and so is its number of holders. Per WhaleStats, there are presently 1,311,473 people owning SHIB.

Bitcoin (BTC): analyst identifies 9 factors pointing to bull run

In a recent Twitter thread, founder of Capriole Fund Charles Edwards explained why Bitcoin’s “massive January” was the start of the bull market. He provided nine arguments supporting his point, with the first one being BTC exiting a multi-month deep value phase. Second, the king crypto eclipsed the price collapse of the top three frauds in human history in just two months. Third, we saw a major technical price confirmation at the most important price level on the Bitcoin chart — the $20,000 level breakout. Fourth, the 40% short squeeze in January was identical to that seen in the 2021 China mining ban Bitcoin price bottom. The other reasons include BTC entering a new regime of upward momentum, the emergence of optimal halving cycle timing where Bitcoin normally bottoms, a BTC cycle drawdown hitting typical 80% levels in late 2022 and the market approaching macroeconomic regime change.

300 billion SHIB dumped in 24 hours, is worst for Shiba Inu just beginning?

According to recent transaction data, yesterday, bankrupt crypto broker Voyager sold an astonishing 300 billion Shiba Inu tokens. The company received $3.75 million in proceeds from the sale of this volume of SHIB. Since February, Voyager has dumped a total of 870 billion SHIB tokens, raising more than $10.5 million for them. However, the bankrupt broker’s position in SHIB still remains large: it still has 6.2 trillion meme coins in its account, which means that all the volume sold in February does not exceed even 15% of what is still available. It is worth noting that SHIB’s price has successfully resisted Voyager’s selling pressure so far, but no one can guarantee that the trend will continue.

Shibarium now supported by this gaming incubator with DEX and NFT marketplace: details