Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Listed on This Japanese Crypto Exchange: Details

Tue, 02/28/2023 - 13:05
Tomiwabold Olajide
SHIB has achieved listings on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of San Francisco-based OKCoin, has announced the listing of Shiba Inu (SHIB).

"We started handling SHIB from today," reads the translation of its Twitter post. "At OKCoinJapan, you can currently trade all 24 types of crypto assets. When trading SHIB with the app, you need to update to the latest version," it added.

The exchange announced in a previous blog post that it would enable SHIB trading on Feb. 28 in response to community pressure to list the token.

Since its inception, SHIB has achieved listings on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, expanding its exposure. Over the weekend, a new Shiba Inu trading pair was added by the subsidiary of the top U.S. exchange, Binance US. As a result, there are now more Shiba Inu owners.

According to data from WhaleStats, there are presently 1,311,473 SHIB holders. As shared by top crypto exchange Huobi, Shiba Inu (SHIB) ranks as the most searched cryptocurrency on Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi Global.

Shiba Inu: Crypto Lending Platform Announces Support for BONE and Shibarium

The community is anticipating the release of the Shibarium beta. As reported, SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has created a new website and intake system to support those interested in doing anything for SHIB.

According to Kusama, with the intake system now available, the team will begin releasing documents, updating the Wiki and releasing the Shibarium beta as soon as possible.

Shiba Inu tokens BONE and LEASH have also seen listings in recent weeks. As reported, LEASH achieved a listing on the BitGet crypto exchange on Monday.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000123.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

