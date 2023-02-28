Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Draws Attention to New MetaMask Feature

Shytoshi Kusama, the developer of Shiba Inu (SHIB), has brought attention to the launch of the MetaMask SDK feature in the Unity Asset Store

In a recent tweet, Kusama highlighted how the launch of the MetaMask SDK in the Unity Asset Store will allow developers to connect their games to the MetaMask wallet, enabling users to interact with web3-enabled features within the game itself.

This move is expected to take gameplay to a whole new level and bring web3 values to the gaming industry.

Significant investment is flowing into the Web3 gaming sector, which is contributing to the rapid growth of the gaming industry. The daily engagement of one million users across a slew of blockchains with Web3 games indicates that there is potential for further expansion. The listing in Unity Asset Store is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for growth and innovation within the industry.

The Shiba Inu community has reacted positively to Kusama's tweet, with users expressing excitement about the potential of the new MetaMask SDK feature. One user called it "huge," while another asked about the relationship between this and the meme coin. As reported by U.Today , the Shiba Inu team released the Shiba Eternity game last year.

However, some members of the community are growing impatient with the delay in the release of the beta version of the Shibarium layer-2 solution. One user said, "We appreciate your effort Shytoshi! But when are u releasing the beta? Shibarmy are getting tired of waiting."

Overall, the new MetaMask SDK feature has drawn a lot of attention from the crypto community and is expected to bring significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the gaming industry.