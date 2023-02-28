Shibarium Now Supported by This Gaming Incubator with DEX and NFT Marketplace: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The lead developer of Shiba Inu meme coin and the Shibarium Layer-2 solution for it, known under the alias Shytoshi Kusama, spreads the word that there is a new popular project supporting Shibarium – one of many out there.

Voxel X announces support for Shibarium

Voxel X Network has tweeted that it is now “fully supporting Shytoshi Kusama’s vision for a decentralized Shbarium that welcomes all projects”. The tweet also says that Voxel X will start to provide active promotion for Shibarium together with more than 75 of their listed partners.

Voxel X Network (VXL) is a gaming incubator that consists of a marketplace for NFT, a decentralized exchange and its own blockchain. Voxel X is working in the market of mobile game apps, which is growing – nearly 40 percent of the global population are already into various types of computer games.

This post comes after Shytoshi published a Medium post dedicated to Shibarium on Sunday, in which he announced that any project may register to provide any kind of assistance to the Shibarium team or build on the network once it is launched – the Intake system. He also announced the launch of a website for the Layer-2 EVM protocol for Shiba Inu network.