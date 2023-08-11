SHIB Lead Teases 3 New 'Partnershibs,' XRP Listed by Gemini, 20 Trillion SHIB Held by Robinhood: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

SHIB leader teases three new "partnershibs" ahead of Shibarium launch

According to Shytoshi Kusama's recent message on the "Shibarium Tech" Telegram channel, the SHIB community should get ready for three new "partnerSHIBs." The SHIB lead has not disclosed the names of the companies SHIB plans to partner with; however, he revealed some of the partnership details. One of these "partnershibs," wrote Kusama, has "dry ink," which means that it has already been signed. The second "partnershib" is expected this month and is focused around "technology and furthering grand causes." The third partnership remains the most mysterious one as almost nothing has been said about it, except for the fact that it will "follow closely" and that it is "worthy of a raised glass."

XRP listed by Gemini after recent Ripple victory in court

After a recent teaser post on Gemini's official X account, the exchange has relisted Ripple-affiliated token XRP, to the great delight of the XRP community. The good news has been shared by XRP enthusiast @RipplePandaXRP, as he posted a screenshot showing the asset appearing on the Gemini app; however, at that time, the XRP trading option was not available. Today , the exchange officially announced that its users can now enjoy trading the Ripple-affiliated asset. Gemini has joined the club of major exchanges (Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com and others), who decided to get the asset back on their platforms following Ripple's recent victory over the SEC regulator in court. As a reminder, Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple's XRP sales made on the secondary market were not to be considered security sales.

20 trillion SHIB held by Robinhood, bull run will be euphoric: Big Shiba Inu enthusiast