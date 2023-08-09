Shiba Inu (SHIB) Smashes Big Milestone as Epic Era Unfolds

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu has smashed an astounding milestone as a new era unfolds for the ecosystem. The summer of Shibarium has kicked off, according to the Shiba Inu team, marking an entirely new era for Shiba Inu.

In this new era, the big launch of the Shibarium mainnet is expected, as is the introduction of TREAT, a reward token for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Also, the World Paper, which delves into the basic components of the Shiba Inu ecosystem as well as its complete and permanent decentralization, will be unveiled.

That said, the excitement keeps building as it is a few days until the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference scheduled for Aug. 15 and 16, where major Shiba Inu announcements and showcases are expected.

Given the optimism that currently surrounds the Shiba Inu ecosystem, the number of Shiba Inu addresses continues to rise as it sets new records.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu has achieved a new milestone in this regard, with its total number of addresses setting an all-time high of 3.53 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Total Addresses, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

Out of Shiba Inu holders, 69% have held them for the long term, or over a year. Meanwhile, 27% have held within a year, while 4% have held for less than a month, per IntoTheBlock data.

Shiba Inu price moving

Shiba Inu's price has started moving once again, becoming the second highest gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

SHIB was up 9.80% on the day to $0.0000098 at the time of writing. At the start of the week, Shiba Inu's lead, Shytoshi Kusama, gave more details on SSI (Self-Sovereign Identity), which unlocks a new digital era for Shiba Inu and beyond.

This is because the SSI concept will be integrated not only in Shibarium but in all Shiba Inu projects. Kusama hinted that the Shib SSI concept can be extended to a plethora of application cases that have been explored for decades.