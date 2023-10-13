SHIB, DOGE, BTC Accepted for Tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie: Details

Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, XRP, Bitcoin and other cryptos can now be used for buying tickets to the new Taylor Swift movie
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 14:03
The news is spreading that, thanks to a new collaboration with the BitPay crypto payment gateway, SHIB, DOGE, ETH, XRP and many other cryptos will now be accepted for tickets to the new Taylor Swift movie, called "The Eras Tour."

Buying tickets to Eras Tour movie with crypto

BitPay has announced the news on its account on the X social media platform. "Get ready for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie, an immersive experience that brings you back to all of her unforgettable eras!" the tweet goes. Those who plan to watch the film in the AMC chain of movie theaters can buy tickets with crypto.

The concert will be performed in 19 countries, including the U.S. and Canada, starting today. Additional showtimes have been added for Friday and the weekend, according to the X post published by the singer Taylor Swift on her X page. The singer heartily thanked millions of her fans for their willingness to see the film.

BitPay helps cryptocurrencies expand their adoption to various areas. Thanks to BitPay's recent partnership with Method Financial, more than a dozen digital currencies, including top coins and meme tokens, like SHIB and DOGE, can be used for paying for mortgage and personal bank loans. Thanks to BitPay, users can also buy luxury sports cars, including Porsche automobiles, pay for logistics services and more with SHIB, BTC, XRP and other cryptocurrencies.

Elon Musk Triggers Reaction of DOGE, SHIB, XRP Armies With His Tweet

Whale receives trillions of SHIB

On Wednesday this week, crypto tracking bot Whale Alert detected a mind-blowing transfer of several trillion Shiba Inu coins – 4,607,030,677,374 SHIB in total. This sum in canine coins was worth $31,387,700 in fiat at the time of the transfer.

No exchange addresses were tagged by Whale Alert, so this transfer was either made by a whale reshuffling their crypto riches or it was an OTC trade and a new whale purchased this staggering amount of canine SHIB coins.

According to data from Etherscan, though, the destination address cannot be found now – perhaps, it was deleted after the SHIB lump was moved to yet another wallet.

