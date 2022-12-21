Shiba Inu (SHIB) Accepted as Payment for Luxury British Sports Cars via This Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SHIB holders can now use their assets to buy luxury cars, including the popular car brand Aston Martin, through crypto payment processor BitPay.

Aston Martin is a luxury car brand from the iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin. The least expensive 2021 Aston Martin Vantage has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of around $161,000.

Aston Martin is identified with James Bond, having appeared in nearly half of the 25 Bond films — more than any other brand. The Aston Martin DB5 started it all with its 1964 debut in the James Bond film "Goldfinger."

In November, the partnership between BitPay and Exclusive Automotive Group (EAG), an Ashburn-based luxury car dealership, came to light. The partnership made it possible for EAG to accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu and others supported by BitPay.

The dealer, which also sells Bentley, Koenigsegg hypercars, Karma Automotive and other exotic cars, now accepts cryptocurrencies for these luxury cars through the BitPay partnership.

SHIB popularity continues to soar

As indicated by the Binance crypto exchange, SHIB ranks as one of the most watched crypto assets in 2022, next to Bitcoin and Ethereum. A similar report is shared by India's top crypto exchange, WazirX.

According to it, 27% of first-time crypto buyers on the platform bought Shiba Inu, while men between the ages of 26 and 40 traded 50% of all Shib tokens moved on the platform.

Also, Shiba Inu was among the top tokens traded on WazirX.