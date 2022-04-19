Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Porsche Dealer

Porsche Towson, Baltimore's only exclusive Porsche center, has partnered with cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay in order to accept digital assets, according to an announcement made earlier this Tuesday.



Notably, the dealership, which offers both new and used Porsche cars, now accepts Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two most popular meme coins, on top of more conventional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.



Last March, BitPay processed a total of 76,583 payments. As of January, Bitcoin accounted for more than half of the company’s transactions.

Back in 2013, a family in Austin made headlines after selling their 2007 Porsche Cayman S for 300 Bitcoins ($12.4 million at the time of writing). Since then, various car dealerships around the world have embraced cryptocurrencies.Earlier this month, Dutton Garage, one of the world's top retailers of exotic and rare cars, started accepting 30 cryptocurrencies in partnership with Australian exchange CoinSpot.Last year, Porsche joined the non-fungible token craze by launching Fanzone, a platform for trading NFTs.In 2018, it also became the first automaker to start testing the blockchain technology as part of its pilot project with Berlin-based start-up XAIN.