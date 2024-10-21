    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk has, for first time, mentioned XRP, when talking about crypto, however, not quite how XRP army would expect
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 8:10
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Elon Musk, the serial tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and a bunch of other innovative companies, mentioned the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency recently, while answering questions from the audience at a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, town hall.

    Many XRP fans in the comments responded with a great deal of enthusiasm. Some even suspected Musk of being a secret XRP supporter.

    "Not endorsement of XRP"

    During his recent speech in a town hall in Pittsburgh, X owner Elon Musk was asked if he believes that XRP Ledger will soon be incorporated into financial institutions in the future, considering the level of the opposition from the SEC under its current administration.

    HOT Stories
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    XRP Ledger Sees Huge Spike in Active Wallets

    Instead of saying anything specific about XRP, Musk shared his take on cryptocurrencies in general. The tech mogul stated that he believes crypto to be an “interesting and probably valuable bulwark against a centralized control.”

    Advertisement

    Musk rushed to add that this was “definitely not an endorsement or lack of endorsement of XRP.” However, he stressed that he does believe that “crypto by its very nature helps with individual freedom.”

    Elon Musk, Dogecoin and crypto in general

    Elon Musk is well known for his support of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, which was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer based on the Bitcoin code and launched as a parody of BTC in December 2013. Several times, Musk admitted that he was attracted to DOGE because of dogs and memes. He owns a Shiba Inu dog called Floki, which inspired the creation of the FLOKI meme coin in 2021.

    Related
    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 15:51
    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Musk believes Dogecoin to be a currency of the people and reckons that it is much better suited to payments than Bitcoin. In July this year, when taking part in a podcast episode, Musk said that he would not promote any cryptocurrency unless jokingly. He warned the community that if they see any videos of him endorsing a cryptocurrency, it would be a deepfake.

    On the same podcast, Musk said that he does believe that there is merit in Bitcoin, and perhaps some other cryptos.

    His companies Tesla and SpaceX still hold Bitcoin, bought in 2021, and they also accept Dogecoin for their merchandise.

    #Elon Musk #XRP News #Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 8:19
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 7:56
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD