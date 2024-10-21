SHIB Exec Teases Strategy to Address FUD

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is experiencing an increased Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) rate. Per an earlier U.Today report, Lucie, the official SHIB marketing lead, acknowledged that FUD has soared to an all-time high. Although she dismissed the FUDders as just speaking negatively to seek attention, the issue appears to linger.

Lucie's aggressive strategy to tackle FUD

In a recent X post, Lucie said she has adopted an aggressive strategy to address FUD in the Shiba Inu community. She said these social media accounts generally post negative and misleading information. She emphasized that such accounts were created to seed panic among investors into the meme coin.

All 20 FUD accounts I saw, hid, and blocked (that’s how you deal with FUDders—they’re only seeking attention, not answers) were created in 2023 - 2024.



Interesting? not longtime holder 🤨



It makes me wonder if someone who stole funds from the DAO is behind this, now targeting… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) October 21, 2024

Therefore, Lucie said she had identified 20 such accounts to keep the community safe, which she promptly blocked.

Interestingly, the marketing lead highlighted a common occurrence noticed on the accounts. Lucie stated that all 20 accounts were created either in 2023 or 2024. She emphasized that this signals that the accounts were likely created to spread panic in the ecosystem.

This is because no long-term holder of Shiba Inu engaged in the FUD. Lucie suggests that real members of the ShibArmy entertained doubts about the projects being developed. She insists that true Shibizens are generally more loyal and supportive of projects from Shytoshi Kusama and the development team.

Is there hidden agenda behind SHIB FUD?

Lucie also speculated that the people behind these FUD accounts could likely have been responsible for a past awful incident, notably the theft of funds from the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The marketing lead’s suggestion implies that malicious actors are deliberately spreading fear and manipulating the Shiba Inu community. However, as she provided no concrete evidence, this remains speculative.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu had dipped by 2.06% to trade at $0.00001838. The meme coin had rebounded from a critical support level of $0.0000175 about a week ago, but broader market sentiment is weighing down the token at the moment.