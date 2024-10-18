Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB community removes hundreds of millions of Shiba Inu from circulation
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 14:59
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data shared by the Shibburn tracker shows that this metric has demonstrated an impressive increase both on the 24-hour and weekly time frames. The SHIB army has managed to dispose of a mammoth amount of meme coins lately.

    Daily and weekly SHIB burns soar

    According to a recent tweet published by the above-mentioned data source, over the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate went up by almost 129%, erasing a total of 5,771,537 SHIB. The Shibburn website shows only two burn transactions in this time frame; they carried 2,500,000 and 3,271,537 SHIB to “inferno” wallets.

    As for weekly burns, here one can also detect a massive surge, as this metric has skyrocketed by a whopping 1,756.24%. A mammoth amount of meme coins – 328,816,821 SHIB – has been transferred to unspendable wallets over the past seven days, the tweet stated.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says

    The recent burn activity can be attributed the SHIB price performance this week, as SHIB has been seeing both significant drops and rises.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Meme Coins (DOGE, SHIB) to Hit $1 Triillion Market Cap This Cycle: Jeremie Davinci
    Thu, 10/17/2024 - 15:18
    Meme Coins (DOGE, SHIB) to Hit $1 Triillion Market Cap This Cycle: Jeremie Davinci
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB price falls after 8.49% surge

    This week has been quite volatile for the second largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu. Within the last 24 hours, the prominent meme-inspired coin staged an impressive 8.5% surge, rising from $0.00001769 to the $0.00001916 level. This price rise has been followed by a 3.3% drop today.

    This week, SHIB has been actively trying to break through the resistance at $0.00001872 and fix above it. However, after each of three major attempts to do it, SHIB was pushed back down. At the time of this writing, the meme coin is changing hands at $0.00001878 per unit.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 14:37
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 14:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Buying Shows Something Big Coming
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket on All Time Frames: What's Happening?
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Buying Shows Something Big Coming
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD