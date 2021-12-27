SHIB, BTC, DOGE Accepted by Breast Cancer Charity, 1.6 Billion XRP on the Move, Hoskinson Shares Update for Djed Stablecoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

These top four news stories by U.Today will help you stay updated on crypto events over the past weekend.

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and Dogecoin now accepted by world’s largest breast cancer charity

Yet another world organization has embraced cryptocurrencies. According to the official announcement by Susan G. Komen , the leading breast cancer foundation in the world named after the late fashion model, it started accepting cryptos in partnership with donation solution The Giving Block. From now on, crypto holders from every corner of the globe can donate Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogelon Mars so that the organization can continue providing health awareness education and fund research into breast cancer.

1.6 billion XRP moved by whales and exchanges

According to Whale Alert and XRP analytics service Bithomp, on Saturday, 1.686 billion XRP tokens have been transferred between several major digital exchanges and anonymous crypto addresses. It is remarkable that this is the second day in a row on which big crypto market players have been detected transferring over a billion XRP.

At the moment, XRP is changing hands at $0.9354, according to CoinMarketCap, trying to recapture the $1 zone.

Charles Hoskinson shares update for Djed stablecoin

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has recently posted a tweet sharing an update from COTI’s dev team on Djed, a stablecoin that will utilize smart contracts to maintain a base coin reserve in an autonomous bank that will also operate using smart contracts. The dev team released an article about Cardano’s Plutus implementation for Djed, which they are currently testing. According to the article, a pre-released version will be delivered over the next several days for UI integration. OG promotes Djed as the first stablecoin that is “formally verified.”

20.7 billion SHIB tokens bought by whales