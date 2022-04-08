Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Predicts Bitcoin Will Become World’s Reserve Currency

News
Fri, 04/08/2022 - 20:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The 67-year-old businessman has turned into a vocal Bitcoin promoter after dismissing the cryptocurrency in the past
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Predicts Bitcoin Will Become World’s Reserve Currency
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary has predicted that Bitcoin will become the world’s reserve currency in a recent tweet.

In early 2019, O’Leary harshly criticized the largest cryptocurrency as “garbage,” but his stance has completely changed since then.  

Now, the Canadian entrepreneur claims that Bitcoin could potentially “save the world.”   

As reported by U.Today, O'Leary revealed that he had allocated 20% of his portfolio to "cryptocurrencies and blockchains."

Related
Tesla to Power Bitcoin Mining Facility

The “Shark Tank” star hopes that Bitcoin mining will become more sustainable in the future. He expects hydroelectricity and nuclear energy to become the main power sources for mining. 

Earlier this week, O'Leary told his audience that Bitcoin mining was going to save the world. He recently told fortune that he would spend the following 10 years working in the sector.  

As reported by U.Today, he was highly critical of Bitcoin mining operations that were set up in China in the past. However, the country imposed a blanket ban on mining last year. Miners, however, continue to heavily rely on coal power, thwarting persistent efforts to “greenify” Bitcoin. 

O'Leary has also been a big advocate for regulating cryptocurrencies since he believes that this is crucial for legitimizing the industry.  

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Tesla, Jack Dorsey's Block and Blockstream to Mine Bitcoin in Texas
04/08/2022 - 16:09
Tesla, Jack Dorsey's Block and Blockstream to Mine Bitcoin in Texas
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 8
04/08/2022 - 15:58
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Tesla to Power Bitcoin Mining Facility
04/08/2022 - 15:55
Tesla to Power Bitcoin Mining Facility
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya