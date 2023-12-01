SEC Confidential Meeting Sparks Speculation of XRP Case Settlement, Here's Why SHIB Army Needs to Pay Attention; XRP, SOL Listed on This Top Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today prepared the summary of the top three news stories from the last day of November.

SEC confidential meeting sparks speculation of potential XRP case settlement

Yesterday, Nov. 30, the U.S. SEC conducted a confidential meeting aimed at resolving ongoing legal disputes. Even though Ripple and XRP are not specifically mentioned in the regulator's official announcement, it has caused XRP investors to speculate about what might happen in the long-running legal dispute. As previously reported by U.Today , the Ripple-SEC case is currently in the phase of remedies discovery. Both parties are required to complete their remedies-related discovery by Feb. 12, 2024. Then Ripple will have a month to formulate objections, leading up to a pending ruling on the proposed remedy. The SEC, in turn, will have the opportunity to respond to the fintech giant's objections by the last week of April.

Shiba Inu alert: Why SHIB community needs to pay attention now

Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium), the X account created to uncover Shiba Inu-related scams, has once again addressed the meme coin community to warn about bad actors lurking on the biggest social media platform. In its recent post , the team behind the Susbarium account urged SHIB holders to make sure that they are connected to only official representatives of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and not impersonators or scammers. Such bad actors, the post reads, would stop at nothing to provide misleading information to misdirect users to fake websites or even obtain their personal details that can be utilized maliciously. This is why the SHIB community is asked to pay more attention, as many scammers clone legitimate accounts to trick unsuspecting users, and the discrepancies can only be spotted at a closer look.

