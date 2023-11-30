Advertisement
XRP Case Between Ripple and SEC Could Be Settled Today

Gamza Khanzadaev
Today's confidential SEC meeting fuels speculation of potential resolution in XRP case
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 10:24
XRP Case Between Ripple and SEC Could Be Settled Today
In a pivotal turn of events, the U.S. SEC is set to convene a confidential meeting today to address crucial matters, with a keen focus on resolving ongoing legal disputes. 

While the official announcement from the regulator does not explicitly mention Ripple or XRP, it has triggered a wave of speculation among XRP investors regarding the potential outcome of the protracted legal standoff.

The current status of the legal battle, extensively detailed by U.Today previously, underscores the impending deadline for Ripple and the SEC. The first decade of February 2024 marks the cutoff for completing remedy-related discovery, after which the regulator must file briefs outlining required remedies.

Ripple then has a month to formulate objections, leading up to a pending ruling on the proposed remedy. The market's watchdog retains the opportunity to respond to the crypto company's objections by the last week of April.

Main hurdles

At the core of the current dispute lies the substantial fine levied on Ripple in the middle of summer. Despite acknowledging XRP turnover on the secondary market as nonsecurity turnover, Ripple faced a hefty fine exceeding $700 million due to transactions with legal entities.

The question of a potential settlement remains contentious among experts in cryptocurrency regulation. Some argue that an out-of-court resolution would favor the SEC, while others maintain that the parties are still far from reaching a compromise.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

