XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana and XRP achieve major listing as quest to end November on positive note intensifies
Thu, 11/30/2023 - 13:05
XRP and SOL Pairs Listed on This Top Exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com

The duo of XRP and Solana (SOL) have received a major new boost as the month runs to a close following the announcement of a mega listing on Crypto.com. As the top exchange revealed, the EUR pairs for both assets are now live on its platform, setting the stage for users in the European Union to embrace the pairs.

The move is coming at a pivotal time when both XRP and SOL are in need of a last-minute prop-up to end November on a positive note. At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at a price of $0.6032, down by 2.17% in the past 24 hours. Solana, on the other hand, is trading at a spot price of $59.63, down by 2.50% within the same time span.

One underlying factor in the gloomy twist to both digital currencies is the drop in their respective trading volumes. While SOL's volume is down 13.30% to $1,603,641,693, XRP's has dropped 1.89% to $1,037,072,230. With this trend, the Crypto.com listing may switch up the tempo and help command new liquidity inflow from the EU area.

This expanded access will complement the popularity of XRP on South Korean exchanges.

Perfect gift for XRP and SOL community

XRP and Solana have had an impressively bullish journey thus far this year. With prices soaring to their yearly highs these past two quarters, one crucial trend the Crypto.com listing brings is accessibility to a new region, Europe.

Notably, the XRP/EUR and SOL/EUR trading pairs have not commanded as much volume on Crypto.com as expected, but there is a high level of optimism that they will eventually pick up to rank alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the other two assets with EUR pairs on the crypto exchange.

With the listing, a dramatic positive daily close may be recorded for both XRP and SOL, to complement the impressive trend thus far this month.

About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.





















