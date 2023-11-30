Shiba Inu Alert: Why SHIB Community Needs to Pay Attention Now

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community, known as the SHIB army, might need to pay greater attention at this time as bad actors continue to target Shiba Inu holders.

These bad actors do not stop at anything to defraud unsuspecting users and are always devising new ways to perpetuate scams. These individuals seek to leverage SHIB's immense popularity and its past price returns to sway naive holders. Thus, Shiba Inu holders are urged to be vigilant and cautious.

Against this backdrop, Shiba army scam alerts, or Susbarium, an X account that seeks to protect the Shiba Inu community by uncovering scams, has issued an urgent warning as the number of scammers impersonating well-known members of the SHIB team and the community increases.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨@X



Ensure that you are connected via social media to only official people and not Impersonators/Scammers who often create accounts to trick you into following them so they can provide misleading information to create doubt, misdirect you to fake websites or… pic.twitter.com/vI9YKtQHyU — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) November 30, 2023

Susbarium warns Shiba Inu holders to only interact with the official SHIB team and beware of scammers who use fake accounts to provide misleading information to create doubt, redirect to fake websites or even obtain personal information that will be used maliciously.

This is why it may be required to pay more attention, as many scammers clone legitimate accounts to trick unsuspecting users, and the discrepancies can only be spotted at a closer look.

In its tweet, Shib army scam alerts flagged a fake account impersonating Ragnar Shib, a Shiba Inu Telegram admin. Days ago, Marswap, a Shibarium DEX, reported a fake account impersonating its official X handle.

Extra tips to stay safe

In an earlier tweet, Shib army scam alerts offered five tips for the Shiba Inu community to stay safe as scams proliferate.

The first is to beware of unsolicited messages. Second, they should enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security. Third, they should consider utilizing a hardware wallet to safely store cryptocurrency. Private keys are kept offline in hardware wallets, making it extremely difficult for hackers to obtain access to funds.

Fourth, they should not rush into investments or share sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the source.

Fifth, they should be wary of "pump and dump" schemes in which deceptive individuals artificially inflate cryptocurrency prices before selling their holdings at the peak, leaving others with substantial losses.