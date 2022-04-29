SeatlabNFT Announces SEAT IDO, Aims to Reform Tickets Industry

SeatlabNFT is ready to release its core native token, SEAT, for public sale. Why is this crucial for Web3?

SeatlabNFT is a Web3 project designed to address the most critical issues facing the ticketing industry today, through decentralised technology. Now they are announcing their IDO for their native SEAT token.

SeatlabNFT, a NEAR Protocol-based event ticketing platform, announces their SEAT token IDO

According to the official announcement shared by SeatlabNFT , an initial decentralised exchange offering (IDO) of its SEAT token kicks off on May 24, 2022, with the deposit window opening a week before.

$SEAT is launching on @skywardfinance 🚀



Our #IDO takes place on Skyward from 24th-30th May, with deposits accepted from 17th May 🪙



There’s only a limited supply available and they’re available for a week, so don't miss out...



The $SEAT token provides its holders with access to a number of exclusive perks on the SeatlabNFT platform. Those who hold $SEAT can stake it in exchange for more tokens, and will benefit from a reduced buyers fee on the platform. In addition, SeatlabNFT has a Rewards Centre section, where users can redeem points that have been accrued simply by owning $SEAT in a wallet connected to the platform.

The IDO for $SEAT takes place on May 24, 2022.

Bringing Blockchain Tools to The Event Ticketing Industry: What is SeatlabNFT?

SeatlabNFT is a platform designed to revolutionise the event ticketing industry. It aims to do so by creating a more inclusive and fair market through the transparent ledger provided by blockchain. Using blockchain will eliminate fraud, significantly reduce ticket scalping opportunities and create an immersive, more connected experience for fans, artists and event creators.

SeatlabNFT is built on the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) blockchain, a climate-neutral Ethereum killer with resource efficient sharding and one of the most comprehensive smart contract hostings in Web3.

Smart contracts governing the NFT tickets allow those minting the tickets to define royalty splits from any secondary sales. This significantly reduces the opportunity for scalpers to profit.

Last but not least, NFT ticketing solves the problems of fraudulent tickets for good: every buyer and seller can check the authenticity of SeatlabNFT’s tickets through the trustless, transparent ledger provided by a blockchain.

SeatlabNFT has already held funding rounds that yielded participation from a number of highly reputable VCs. It also received grant support from the NEAR Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the NEAR Protocol blockchain.

As the launch of their platform approaches, there is an increasing level of interest in how they might be able to change the live event ticketing industry for good.